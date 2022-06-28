Padma Bridge: Improving security and management urgent

Despite the announcement to open the Padma Bridge to the public on Sunday morning, thousands of vehicles have been waiting at both ends since the previous night, with the largest number being motorcycles. As a result, as soon as the gate of the toll plaza was opened, the cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles rushed in. Despite the ban on passengers getting off on the bridge, many people got down there and took pictures and videos.

Meanwhile, the video of the two youth removing the bolts of the railing of the bridge spread on social media. One of them was later arrested in Dhaka. CID claims that it is not possible to unscrew the bolts of Padma Bridge with bare hand. The question is, then how did they do it? Did they have any tools with them? How could they do this so easily? Why didn't the people in charge of security stop them immediately?