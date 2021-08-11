Padma bridge must be protected from ferry collision

In connection with the collision on Monday, BIWTC temporarily suspended inland master Delowarul Islam and steersman Abul Kalam Azad. In the accident of first collision, the ferry master was temporarily suspended.

According to BIWTC, the officials of the ferry are incompetent. Why are they being engaged to operate ferries if they are incompetent? BIWTC said such accidents under the bridge cannot be acceptable. The Padma bridge must be protected and the security of passengers and vehicles on the ferries has to be ensured.

It is unfortunate that accidents have taken place one after another before the opening of Padma bridge. It is not that the movement of ferries will be stopped after opening of Padma bridge. The government has to do everything to ensure security of the ferries and the bridge. In the West the speed of vessels is controlled by setting up traffic lights under big bridges. A similar system can be considered here.

In this age of advanced technology, there is no need to do everything physically. The speed of a train can be controlled with technology. Why the speed of ferries on the river route cannot be controlled. We have to innovate such technology in future so that the ferry stops at a specific distance of the pillars. We hope necessary steps will be taken before a third accident occurs.

The strategy of BIWTC to evade its responsibility and leave it on the shoulders of lower tier of officials is not acceptable. Their competence must be questioned if they cannot ensure the performance of their subordinates.