Participation in elections must not be discouraged

The interested parties can apply for registration within 29 August. That gives them three months before submitting their applications.

Among the three conditions stipulated by the EC, the applicants will have to secure at least one parliament seat with its electoral symbol since the independence of Bangladesh or show the proof of securing five per cent of total votes cast in the constituencies in which its candidates took part in any parliamentary election. It would not be tough for an old political party to meet these requirements.

The other requirement is the party that wants to get registered must have offices at least in one-third of the administrative districts, and offices at least in 100 upazilas . It should be considered carefully that how realistic these requirements are for the new political parties that could not participate in any election under their own symbol. It is not acceptable if any party resort to any ruse to meet these requirements. A certain party may not have organisational activities in the whole country but have a strong position in any given region. But according to the EC rules, they would not be able to get registered.