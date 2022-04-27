Pay salary and bonus before Eid

People of Bangladesh have not been able to enjoy Eid for the last two years due to the outbreak of coronavirus. They are expecting to enjoy Eid with their loved ones this time as the Covid situation has become normal. But how will they celebrate Eid amid the constant financial crisis?

Garment workers in the capital, Narayanganj and Gazipur are protesting demanding dues and Eid bonus. In some factories, workers did not get salary for three months. They were assured by the owners that all the arrears would be paid before Eid. Only a few days are left before the Eid. It is uncertain whether they will get salary and bonus. According to the industrial police, there are about 9,176 factories in Ashulia-Savar, Gazipur, Chittagong, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Khulna and Cumilla. Of these, at least 2,688 are ready-made garments and textile factories. Of these, 37 have not yet paid the wages for March.