How will the government escape liability of this death

We are deeply saddened and concerned at the death of an activist named Mokbul Ahmed in a clash between police and BNP leaders-activists in front of the party office in Naya Paltan last Wednesday.

The incident occurred right when a discussion was going on between the government and BNP about the venue of the BNP’s rally.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) previously gave permission to BNP only to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan but the party sternly disagreed to that. Moving away from their previous stand BNP had proposed an alternative venue in Arambag, next to Naya Paltan.

DMP was no way willing to allow the rally to be held on the road, on grounds of 'public sufferings'.