How will the government escape liability of this death

In this situation, when leaders and activists of BNP gathered before the party office on Wednesday, police went in action against them. Both parties got locked in clashes.
At one point police fired tear gas and shotguns. Mokbul Ahmed died in that violence while around 50 leaders and activists suffered injuries.
Some policemen were injured as well. Later, police raided BNP’s office and arrested many leaders and activists who had taken refuge there. Police claims to have recovered 15 crude bombs from the BNP office.
On the other hand, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had alleged that police had taken those crude bombs to the BNP office, carrying them in bags while raiding the premises.
They had also taken away the hard discs of the CC cameras from BNP office, so that there’s no evidence, he continued.
Following the police drive, an eerie ambience was created in the Naya Paltan area. Driving all the leaders and activists away from the BNP office, police had locked up the office.
They didn’t even allow Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party, to enter the office on Thursday afternoon. Vehicular movement on Naya Paltan road had remained stopped till Thursday afternoon.
Yet, the government had given the excuse of people suffering for transportation problem as to not permitting BNP to hold the rally at Naya Paltan.
Before and after the police drive at BNP office in Naya Paltan, many BNP leaders and activists had been arrested from different spots of Dhaka. Even arrest warrants had been issued against some of them by reviving old cases.
People are seeing that the ruling party is free to hold meetings, rallies and conventions anywhere they want whereas, all the conditions and prohibitions kicks in when it comes to the opposition.
In fact, several countries including the US and the UK have cautioned their citizens on travelling in addition to urging all parties to follow democratic practices.
This happens only when an unusual situation is created in a country. There was no logical reason to create such an unusual situation.
It doesn’t seem like the situation would’ve escalated to this level if the police hadn’t gone in action. Besides, is it necessary to open fire just for clearing out a street?
Holding a press conference on Thursday, BNP had said that they will indeed hold the rally at Naya Paltan, unless they find an acceptable alternative. This situation had increased the chances of further clashes.
Hopefully both the parties will come to their senses. An agreement has been reached now for the venue of the rally. Why would the government object to BNP holding a peaceful rally?