People’s interest in vaccination must be boosted

One month after the start of vaccination, the rate of infection is rising again, which may raise questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine. However, such questions have not yet been raised by experts. Because, so far very few people have been vaccinated and 97 per cent of the people are out of the vaccine. So what could be the reason behind the resurgence of the infection? Is it because hygiene is now being completely neglected? Experts say the situation could worsen again if hygiene is not ensured. In a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina also warned, "We cannot not think we are in the comfort zone. She also instructed everyone to follow the hygiene rules.

If we look back at the experience of one year, we see the number of infections did not increase much in the two months after the first infection was detected on 8 March last year. The rate of infections began to rise markedly from mid-May and peaked in the third week of August. The rate of identified patients exceeded 20 per cent at that time. According to the World Health Organization, this is considered to be an alarmingly high rate. But it was not possible to calculate the total number of infected people across the country from the number of tests. Because, a large number of people remained out of the test and many of them were infected but did not show symptoms.