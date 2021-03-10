People’s interest in vaccination must be boosted

It has been one year since the first coronavirus infection was detected in Bangladesh on 8 March 2020. Only a day after the anniversary various media outlets published that the number of infected and deaths have been increasing once again. The infection was under control for two months before that. The number of death in 24 hours gradually dropped and it was below five. Until 6 March, the average daily infection rate was 3.84 per cent which shot up to 5 per cent in 24 hours on 9 March. Some 14 people died at the time. Such upward trend of the infection and death is very alarming.
It can be said that we managed to avoid a huge tragedy as the number of infections is only 551,175 and deaths 8,476 in one year. In many countries the number of infections and deaths is much higher than ours. We have done better than many other countries in dealing with the virus so far. The latest achievement is that we have been able to provide coronavirus vaccines much earlier than that of many other countries, and vaccination programmes are underway across the country.
One month after the start of vaccination, the rate of infection is rising again, which may raise questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine. However, such questions have not yet been raised by experts. Because, so far very few people have been vaccinated and 97 per cent of the people are out of the vaccine. So what could be the reason behind the resurgence of the infection? Is it because hygiene is now being completely neglected? Experts say the situation could worsen again if hygiene is not ensured. In a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina also warned, "We cannot not think we are in the comfort zone. She also instructed everyone to follow the hygiene rules.
If we look back at the experience of one year, we see the number of infections did not increase much in the two months after the first infection was detected on 8 March last year. The rate of infections began to rise markedly from mid-May and peaked in the third week of August. The rate of identified patients exceeded 20 per cent at that time. According to the World Health Organization, this is considered to be an alarmingly high rate. But it was not possible to calculate the total number of infected people across the country from the number of tests. Because, a large number of people remained out of the test and many of them were infected but did not show symptoms.
As we have seen, when the number of patients increased to many, not only the treatment of covid patients, but also the medical management of non-covid general patients was on the verge of collapse. So now that the rate of infection and the number of deaths have started rising again, we need to pay special attention to medical management. And more people need to be brought under the ongoing vaccination programme to contain the spread of infection. If the media reports about the reluctance of the common people to take vaccines are true, it will be a major challenge in countering the growing trend of new infections. And we must take strong steps to eliminate the existing laxity in following health guidelines.