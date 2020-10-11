People’s representatives liable for corruption in relief distribution

The ministry of local government suspended only 108 people’s representatives out of 5,500 for irregularities and corruption in the distribution of relief materials. Some of them had to go to jail. There was hope among people that this time discipline and accountability would return to the local government system. It didn’t take very long for them to to lose their hopes.

Prothom Alo reports, according to updates from the local government division, 25 out of 108 representatives who were suspended have returned to their posts after the court stayed their suspension. A few more are waiting to return. According to the local government division, many of the representatives collected stay orders, using loopholes in the law. The local government division said it would appeal against those orders.