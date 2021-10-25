Perpetrators must be brought to justice

Law minister Anisul Haque said a speedy trial would be carried out over the incidents of attack on temples and puja mandaps. Whether the law minister's statement will reassure the affected minorities depends on a lot of certain ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’. In order to identify and prosecute the culprits in any case, the investigation must be fair and impartial.
Violence against minorities in the past has not been brought to justice due to lack of evidence. After the 2001 elections, the Awami League government formed a commission to investigate incidents of terrorist attacks and violence against minorities, and they submitted reports to the government with observations and recommendations. But to date those recommendations have not been implemented.
During the Awami League regime, no one was punished for the incidents at Ramu in Cox's Bazar, Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria and Santhia in Pabna. All the accused in the latest Shalla incident in Sunamganj have also been granted bail. Minorities were attacked over an alleged Facebook status of a young man named Jhumon Das. Jhumon had to spend seven months in jail. If the case is bailable, any accused can get bail. But if the investigation is not fair, the culprits are likely to be cleared.
Although the administration and the local political leadership have failed to stop attacks on minorities in various places, it would not be unreasonable to say that the way the investigation into the Cumilla and Pirganj incidents has progressed so far is going in the right direction. In Cumilla, a young man named Iqbal Hossain who left the Holy Quran in the puja mandap was also arrested by the law enforcement forces.
His associates have also been arrested. Saikat Mandal and his accomplice Rabiul Islam, known as the mastermind of the Pirganj incident, have also been arrested. Saikat Mandal is a student of Rangpur Carmichael College and a leader of Chhatra League. After the incident, BCL suspended them but did not accept responsibility.
These two incidents prove that the way in which the leaders of the ruling political parties are propagating the incidents of violence against minorities as the work of anti-government elements is not in line with reality.
What is the way to prevent the recurring attacks and violence against the minority community? First, to ensure the punishment of the perpetrators. Second, to cultivate a democratic political culture in the country, where every citizen, irrespective of religion or caste, can freely express his or her views.
No one should be subjected to violence or imprisonment for expressing their views. Those involved in heinous and inhumane crimes such as communal violence must be brought to justice. There is no opportunity to consider the perpetrators’ political affiliation.