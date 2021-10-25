Perpetrators must be brought to justice

During the Awami League regime, no one was punished for the incidents at Ramu in Cox's Bazar, Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria and Santhia in Pabna. All the accused in the latest Shalla incident in Sunamganj have also been granted bail. Minorities were attacked over an alleged Facebook status of a young man named Jhumon Das. Jhumon had to spend seven months in jail. If the case is bailable, any accused can get bail. But if the investigation is not fair, the culprits are likely to be cleared.

Although the administration and the local political leadership have failed to stop attacks on minorities in various places, it would not be unreasonable to say that the way the investigation into the Cumilla and Pirganj incidents has progressed so far is going in the right direction. In Cumilla, a young man named Iqbal Hossain who left the Holy Quran in the puja mandap was also arrested by the law enforcement forces.