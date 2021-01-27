PMO directives should be implemented

How is this possible? Government officials cannot become project directors themselves, they are appointed to this post. This is the responsibility of the concerned ministries. The ministry appoints PDs. But are the ministries unaware of the fact that if the same official is appointed as PD of more than one project, the instructions of the planning ministry and the government itself are violated? It is impossible that the concerned officials of the ministries do not know the rule. Understandably this irregularity has been going on for years with the knowledge of the officials of the concerned ministries.

It is not only the violation of the directives of planning ministry but the clear violation of the minister’s instructions. Planning minister MA Mannan has been directing officials at various meetings for almost two years not to act as directors of multiple projects, but apparently no one has listened to his instructions. At present, one official is working as the director of 14 projects. Another two officials have taken up 13 projects each while five officials have over 10 projects each. There are 14 officials who have three to six projects each and 38 officials with two or more projects each.

The account was published in Prothom Alo's report on Tuesday based on a letter signed by a director of the Prime Minister's Office. The letter, sent to all ministries and departments of the government, said that as per the directives of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the officials in charge of PDs of multiple projects have been given a deadline of 22 February to hand over the responsibility of more than one projects.

We believe the PMO has taken a very important step, albeit belatedly. Giving an official the responsibility of implementing more than one project is an unethical practice. It also causes financial loss to the country. It also hinders the projects to be implemented on time along with increasing the implementation costs. The intended development is disrupted and delayed this way. Therefore, we expect that the officials in charge of managing multiple projects will relinquish the responsibility of additional projects within the deadline fixed by the PMO and a qualified director will be appointed for each of those projects who will ensure full implementation of the project within the stipulated time.