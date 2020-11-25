Police dope test a wake-up call

It is quite alarming that a section of policemen are found to be drug addicts. It is certainly commendable that dope tests have been carried out inside the police department. Action has already been taken against some 68 law enforcers. We welcome such a cleansing operation in the police department. It has created hope among us that it is possible to take action if there is a will.

Now the first thing to keep in mind is that this phenomenon should be considered as the tip of the iceberg. Since the policymakers of the police have been able to take this action on their own initiative, it is hoped that the action will continue. But the question is, what about other government agencies, departments or institutions? Given the reality, it is important to consider whether dope tests at regular intervals can be made mandatory for all government agencies or it can be institutionalised. If dope tests become routine at all organisations, no one will feel embarrassed to take the tests.