Police must apologise for detaining and harassing mother and son

Children and teenagers used to play in this open space known as Tentultala field which has been lying vacant for almost 50 years. Besides, there are various social programmes including Eid prayers and janaza held here. But police say the Dhaka district administration has allocated the land for the construction of the Kalabagan police station building. Since then, there have been several protests under the banner of 'Kalabagan locals' to save the field. One of them was Syeda Ratna, a local resident. Syeda Ratna was broadcasting it live on Facebook when police started construction work on the field on Sunday. For this reason, she and her young son were detained at the police station on charges of obstructing government work.

First, the claim that this was an ‘obstruction to government work' is certainly debatable. Secondly, we need not to read the law books to understand that it is illegal to detain a child in such a manner. The boy could have been reprimanded and released in the first place even if he had interfered with government work. But the way the police have detained him and his mother all day is cruel and inhumane. It is definitely a coercive and illegal act to force somebody to sign a bond by keeping them in the police station.