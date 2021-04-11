Poor people's allowances must not be hindered

The assistance that the government is providing to the distressed and helpless under the social safety net programme is certainly appreciated by all. However, list of beneficiaries is questionable. There are allegations of the allowances being provided to affluent people instead of the actually destitute persons. The beneficiaries the elderly, widows and distressed women and the disabled.

According to the Ministry of Finance, there are 123 social security programmes including seven new ones under various ministries in the 2020-21 fiscal that have allocations of Tk 955.74 billion. But the news published in Prothom Alo on Saturday about the distribution of the allowance held up due to digitalisation process, is very worrying.

The Department of Social Services says it has decided to provide allowances through Mobile Financial Services (MFS) under the G2P (Government to Person) system. The programme, which started in 1997-98, was conducted through various state-owned banks. Certain dishonest quarters used to steal part of the allocation in the name of withdrawing the money on behalf of the beneficiaries.