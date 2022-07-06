Power cut: Boost up capacity in energy sector

No matter how hard the government bragged of providing electricity to 100 per cent of the people, there has always been a shortage. The crisis has intensified in recent times. The load-shedding in the capital itself has reached an unbearable level. The situation outside Dhaka was already difficult. State minister for power and energy Nasrul Hamid has expressed his regret on Facebook over the ongoing load-shedding in various areas.

Prothom Alo report revealed that power generation has decreased at a significant rate due to low supply of gas. The daily demand of gas in the country is about 3.7 billion cubic feet while the supply was about 3 billion cubic feet. Of this, 2.2-2.3 billion cubic feet gas was produced in the country while the remaining was imported from abroad.