Prepare now to reopen educational institutions

Millions of students are facing irrecoverable loss due to the closure of educational institutions for one and a half years amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The educational life of many students has become uncertain due to socio-economic circumstances. How this loss can be mitigated has become a big question now.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, at a meeting with the secretaries on Wednesday, said when situation improves educational institutions must reopen as soon as possible. She also instructed to bring all students aged over 18 under vaccination coverage. Prior to this, education minister Dipu Moni said they have made all preparation to reopen educational institutions and they would do so once the spread of coronavirus drops.

However, Prothom Alo investigations found the government has inadequate preparation. Whether the instructions given by the education ministry last year require additions or deductions, hasn’t even been reviewed. However, heads of several educational institutions said there are ready. Once the government decides, they will reopen the institutions.