Price of edible oil: What is the commerce ministry doing?

While edible oil manufacturing and distributing companies fixed the price of soybean oil at Tk 139 per litre, the shops were selling it for at Tk 4-5 more than this price. The companies fixed the price at a meeting with the commerce ministry. But the association of the companies again on 19 April wrote a letter to Bangladesh Trade and Commission of the ministry demanding increase by Tk 5 in per litre. The Prothom Alo correspondent found that the shop owners had already increased the price. The oil that was distributed before the issuance of the letter to Trade and Tariff Commission should have been sold at Tk 139 but shop owners did otherwise. There is none to monitor the market.

The price of edible oil has been increased at a time when the income of general people has decreased due to the second wave of coronavirus. Oil is a daily necessity like rice or lentils. What will the impoverished and marginalised people do?

Also, prices of vegetables, iftar items and spices are high in the market. The vegetables are being sold at Tk 40-60 per kilogram which is way too much for poor people.