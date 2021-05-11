Probe into casino cases still not complete, how will the trials take place?

During the crackdown on casinos in 2019, the government vowed that whoever the criminal is would not be spared and all would be brought to justice.

Leaders of ruling Awami League and its youth front Jubo League as well as the ward councilors are among who face charges in the cases over the casino scam. Fourteen people were arrested in separate cases with three of them being released on bail and 11 behind bars. And two of these 11 accused are detained officially, but they are receiving treatment at hospital.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Anti-Corruption Commission filed 55 cases at various police stations in the capital city under various acts including arms, narcotics, money laundering and special power acts and also on charges of accumulating wealth beyond known sources.

RAB and CID filed 32 cases of these cases under arms, narcotics, money laundering and special power acts. Charge sheets have been submitted in 10 out of 14 cases filed under the money laundering act. The charge sheets are pending in four cases including the one filed against Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat.