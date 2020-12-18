Punish those involved in textbook paper scam

Such a situation arises every year. This is discussed and criticised every year, but this problem is never solved. There are multiple reasons behind this. The first reason is that most of the printers who are given the job of printing books try to make extra profit through underhand means. Second, the NCTB cannot handle the matter of quality textbook printing in time. NCTB purchased the paper for printing about 50 million books itself, while the remaining 300 million books were bought by paper printing companies. Many of them try to make extra profit by printing books on low quality paper. The NCTB does not seem to have the capacity to monitor the matter properly.

Independent Inspections, an organisation tasked with verifying the quality of the paper, has now shared its experience with the NCTB, which has given some insights into the misdeeds of some of the printers. The company told NCTB in a written complaint that a printing company called Agrani Printing Press in Chaumuhani, Noakhali had got the job of printing 7.8 million textbooks. Representatives of the Independent Inspection collected their paper samples on a random basis. But the people of the leading printing press insisted on taking the sample of their choice instead of those samples. As a result, the inspecting company could not complete the task of verifying the quality of the paper of the printing press.