Punish those involved in textbook paper scam

In the coming academic year, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) will have to print about 343.6 million (total 343,662,394) textbooks for 41 million (total 41,655,226) students of primary and secondary level. NCTB does not print the books by itself, but through tenders to various private printing companies at competitive rates. This year too they have distributed the work. NCTB is yet to receive the printed books.
December is already half over. Students will have to receive new books by 1 January. It is heard that NCTB has already cancelled more than 600,000 books due to printing on low quality paper. About 3,000 tonnes of paper from about 40 companies that got the job of printing books have been found to be of low quality. A large number of books will have to be reprinted. It is not certain how long it will take for the books to reach the students.
Even if it is a little late to ensure that the books printed on quality paper reach the students in the coming academic year, no compromise should be made on quality
Such a situation arises every year. This is discussed and criticised every year, but this problem is never solved. There are multiple reasons behind this. The first reason is that most of the printers who are given the job of printing books try to make extra profit through underhand means. Second, the NCTB cannot handle the matter of quality textbook printing in time. NCTB purchased the paper for printing about 50 million books itself, while the remaining 300 million books were bought by paper printing companies. Many of them try to make extra profit by printing books on low quality paper. The NCTB does not seem to have the capacity to monitor the matter properly.
Independent Inspections, an organisation tasked with verifying the quality of the paper, has now shared its experience with the NCTB, which has given some insights into the misdeeds of some of the printers. The company told NCTB in a written complaint that a printing company called Agrani Printing Press in Chaumuhani, Noakhali had got the job of printing 7.8 million textbooks. Representatives of the Independent Inspection collected their paper samples on a random basis. But the people of the leading printing press insisted on taking the sample of their choice instead of those samples. As a result, the inspecting company could not complete the task of verifying the quality of the paper of the printing press.
One of the difficult problems in this process is that it becomes very difficult for NCTB or the verifying body to catch the discrepancies as the printing companies use low quality paper during printing while they collect permission of printing by showing the quality paper to NCTB. We should remember there are a lot of books but NCTB has less manpower and monitoring capacity.
But it can't go on. This situation needs to change. The first attempt should be increasing the capacity of the NCTB. NCTB may buy the necessary paper for printing all the books itself and give it to the printers and ensure that the printers print the books on that paper. Second, taking strong action against those printers who print books on low quality paper and to blacklist them, declaring that they will never be allowed to print textbooks again.
