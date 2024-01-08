12th national polls: People don't have interest in non-competitive election

Before 36 hours of the election, four people died in a fire incident at the Benapole Express. Many had anxieties about the voting day. But in the end without some exceptions, the twelfth national parliament election was held without much violence. Even no big occurrence took place centering the opposition party BNP’s hartal and election rejection programme.
But the festivity was absent in this election. The traditional picture of people standing in a long queue to vote was mostly absent.
As the main opposition party did not take part, the election was not participatory on the one hand and naturally the situation of competitiveness was not created on the other hand.
The ruling party said the participation of the people has to be considered as a participatory election. The main challenge and attempt of the ruling party was to bring voters to the voting centres, but it does not seem that the initiative was much successful.
The election commission said around 3:00pm that 26.37 per cent of votes were cast across the country. However, after the completion of voting, chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that about 40 per cent of the votes were cast. There are questions about the condition of polling centres. In the morning, the CEC himself said that he saw only the polling agents of the boat candidate in the polling centres. The situation was the same in the seats visited by Prothom Alo journalists.
Although it was not a competitive election in that sense, there was an attempt to rig votes. An allegation has been made against industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun's son for stamping a boat symbol in a centre of Narshingdi-4 constituency. The election commission cancelled the candidature of Awami League candidate Mustafizur Rahman in Chittagong-16 at the last stage of voting.
In Chittagong-10 constituency, a youth was seen openly wielding a pistol and firing. A supporter of the Awami League-nominated candidate Mrinal Kanti Das was hacked to death near the polling centre in Munshiganj-3 constituency. In Faridpur-3 constituency, Awami League candidate Shamim Haque's supporters have been accused of occupying a polling centre and stamping for boat. His rival is independent candidate AK Azad. Alleging various irregularities and coercion in the election, 30 people have withdrawn their candidature. However, the election commission has been able to take immediate action in some cases.
This election has brought some truth to the fore. First of all, if the election is not participated by all parties, people do not have any interest in it. In such an election, the verdict of the people is not reflected. Secondly, the competition in the election is not merely between person to person. Principles, ideas and prorgrammes are vital here. The independent candidates who vie against Awami League candidates in Sunday’s election are all the activists of Awami League. Even some parties including Jatiya Party took part in the election through negotiation with Awami League.
Actually, the election took place between Awami League, independent candidates loyal to Awami League and parties dependent on Awami League. Above all, everyone knew the election results beforehand.
This election may hold the continuity of the constitution, but the lack of acceptability will remain.
This lack of acceptability may create many hindrances in future for the overall development and progress of the country. The current government is going to take the helm again. Now it is to be seen how they may handle the issues like handling the economy, controlling inflation, taking measures against corruption and bringing back discipline in the banking sector under the circumstances.