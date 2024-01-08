12th national polls: People don't have interest in non-competitive election

Before 36 hours of the election, four people died in a fire incident at the Benapole Express. Many had anxieties about the voting day. But in the end without some exceptions, the twelfth national parliament election was held without much violence. Even no big occurrence took place centering the opposition party BNP’s hartal and election rejection programme.

But the festivity was absent in this election. The traditional picture of people standing in a long queue to vote was mostly absent.

As the main opposition party did not take part, the election was not participatory on the one hand and naturally the situation of competitiveness was not created on the other hand.

The ruling party said the participation of the people has to be considered as a participatory election. The main challenge and attempt of the ruling party was to bring voters to the voting centres, but it does not seem that the initiative was much successful.