BNP event obstructed: Restraint in Ramadan expected from all

Last Saturday, while BNP's pre-scheduled sit-in programme was held without any mishaps in most parts of the country, there were attacks and clashes in a few places.

The programme would have been held peacefully throughout the country if the leaders-workers of the ruling party didn’t create chaos and if the police didn’t interfere in some places.

According to a Prothom Alo report, there were attacks and clashes in 12 districts centering BNP’s programme on Saturday. More than 100 people were injured while 54 people have been arrested.

Meanwhile in Sylhet, a BNP leader was released after a few hours of being arrested. When the right to hold peaceful meeting-rally is recognised in the constitution, why would a party obstruct the programme of another party?