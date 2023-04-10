BNP event obstructed: Restraint in Ramadan expected from all

Last Saturday, while BNP's pre-scheduled sit-in programme was held without any mishaps in most parts of the country, there were attacks and clashes in a few places.
The programme would have been held peacefully throughout the country if the leaders-workers of the ruling party didn’t create chaos and if the police didn’t interfere in some places.
According to a Prothom Alo report, there were attacks and clashes in 12 districts centering BNP’s programme on Saturday. More than 100 people were injured while 54 people have been arrested.
Meanwhile in Sylhet, a BNP leader was released after a few hours of being arrested. When the right to hold peaceful meeting-rally is recognised in the constitution, why would a party obstruct the programme of another party?
BNP announced a two-hour (2:00 to 4:00pm) sit-in programme in every police station-upazila of major cities on Saturday.
Awami League didn’t have any centrally scheduled programme on the day, yet Awami League leaders-activists held ‘peace rally’ at several locations, which ushered in chaos.
BNP claims they failed to organise the sit-in programme in seven police stations of the capital because of ruling party men’s attack and police’s interruption.
Outside of Dhaka, there were attacks and clashes in Jashore’s Sharsha, Lakshmipur’s Ramganj, Madaripur’s Dasar, Feni’s Daganbhuiyan, Bhola’s Monpura, Natore, Patuakhali’s Mirzaganj and Bogura’s Sherpur. Apart from that, BNP couldn’t hold their programme in some places due to police interruption.
Awami League leaders and activists on the issue of obstructing BNP’s prgramme have talked about concern about the possibility of ‘violence’.
An Awami League leader in Natore has said that they have decided not to allow BNP to take to the streets, as a leader of Awami League was shot by BNP leaders and workers earlier.
What will be the situation if BNP takes the same decision? It is the duty of the law enforcement agencies to diffuse the situation in case of any vandalism. None can take the law into their own hands with this excuse.
Restraint was expected of all in Ramadan. But what’s sad is that local leaders and activists of the ruling party have failed to show that restraint.
In this case, members of the law and order enforcement agencies didn’t either perform their duties impartially.
All of the 54 people whom police have arrested centering the sit-in programme, are BNP leaders-activists. The clash broke out between two parties, but they arrested leaders of one side!
We have protested against counter programmes before and we do so even now. No programme was taken centrally by Awami League on Saturday.
Yet, a section of over zealous leaders and activists of the party got involved in clashes in the name of counter programmes at some places.
In some places, law and order enforcement agency members stopped the programmes in context of the situation at hand. This is utterly unwarranted as well as a matter of concern.
Issues that have arisen regarding election must be solved through discussions. That’s what happens in every democratic country. But, our political leadership is trying to impose a solution, using force or taking to the streets instead of discussion.
Life has become tough in the ongoing global crisis and price hike of daily commodities. If the political leadership of the country pushes the country towards a conflict despite that, what could be more unfortunate than that!