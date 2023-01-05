Highest deaths on roads: Political commitment needed to end anarchy

The people in Bangladesh have the simple wish that their loved ones return home safely at the end of the day. But the roads are becoming more dangerous for that simple matter. The government gave various assurances four years ago after the students agitated in demand for safe roads. Despite that, the anarchy and mismanagement have increased manifold. There is no stopping of accidents and casualties on the roads.

The picture of road accidents and casualties in 2022 from the Red Safety Foundation report published on 2 January is very alarming. According to statistics based on information published in the media, 6,548 people were killed in road accidents last year. The road was the deadliest at the time in four years. According to the report of Jatri Kalyan Samiti, road accidents increased by 19.89 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021. And death has increased by 27.43 per cent.