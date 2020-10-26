Rajshahi University's controversial appointments must be cancelled

The vice chancellor has termed UGC's inquiry as one-sided and biased, and has demanded a judicial inquiry. Judicial inquiries are often demanded when a lack of confidence arises in investigations by the law enforcement agencies. But it is the UGC that is investigating the allegations against the vice chancellor.

This is not the first time that investigations are being conducted against any vice chancellor. UGC has carried out inquiries against vice chancellors of several different universities in the past and action has been taken based on their recommendations.

The Rajshahi University's vice chancellor has two months left of his term in office. His demand for a judicial inquiry is nothing but delay tactics.

There is no scope to overlook UGC's investigations and recommendations. The appointments which have been made by relaxing the rules, must be cancelled immediately. After all, no matter how powerful the vice chancellor may be, he is not above the law.