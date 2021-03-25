Ramadan price hike trend must stop

The price of daily essentials goes up ahead of Ramadan every year. There are about 20 days left for Ramadan. In the meantime, prices have started to rise. The price of commodities like rice, lentils, sugar, wheat, powdered milk and so on are high in the international market. Additional shipping rates are added to that. Previously shipping rates which were USD 800, are now around USD 1,800. As a result, prices are already high in the country's market. In the last one year, the price of rice has increased by 29 per cent and that of oil by 37 per cent. Then if prices go up again for Ramadan as usual, it will be adding salt to the wound.

Many people have become unemployed because of the pandemic. And the income of those who have jobs has decreased. According to a survey, the average income of the people has decreased by 20 per cent due to the pandemic. Even if the current prices remain stable, it will still be difficult for the people to manage. Another hike in price is totally unwarranted.