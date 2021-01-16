Reconsider tax burden on commodity market

Meanwhile, edible oil prices have shot up. Since last October, the price of bottled edible oil has increased by Tk 22 a litre and recently prices have reportedly become stable at Tk 125 to Tk 130. A report of Prothom Alo on Friday said, after edible oil, the price of sugar has also started rising and it has already increased by Tk 4 to Tk 5 per kg. The price of sugar is Tk 66 to Tk 68 a kg in Open Market Sales (OMS).

Five to six private companies import unrefined edible oil and sugar in our country then market it after refining. They now say that they have been compelled to increase the price of edible oil and sugar because of rise in its prices in the international market. But it’s not certain that how much prices in Bangladesh will rise in comparison to the international market. Besides, news of price hike or a possible surge in international markets instantly increases the price in the country. Even sometimes the prices of products imported are raised before the prices in international market increases. This is a crime. There is no monitoring system in the country. Strong monitoring in the market is essential.

Needless to say, if prices in the international market increase, prices of imported products will also rise in the country. The government should look into what happened regarding edible oil and sugar and whether its impact is consistent with the price hike in our market, and then take measures accordingly.