Reduce university admission fees

How logical is the decision to surge the application fees by 25 per cent for the integrated admission test for 22 public universities? Although this will benefit the teachers and staff of the universities involved with the admission process, thousands of students seeking admission will suffer financially.

At a meeting of the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the vice-chancellors on 7 April, it was decided to make the admission test fees of the country's universities proportionally 'reasonable'. At that time, it was decided that if the fee was reduced to a reasonable level, the 40 per cent of the income from the admission fee would not have to be deposited in the budget of the university like before.