Rehabilitate the Rohingyas displaced by fire immediately

As many as 11 people including six children were died in a fire that broke out in a Rohingya camp in Balukhali of Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar. Those deaths are unaaceptable. We offer our deep condolences to the families of the deceased. According to the fire service, more people injured during the fire have been undergoing treatments.

Around 750,000 Rohingyas had fled military crackdown from Myanmar and took shelter in Bangladesh in 2017. They have been living in various refugee camps in Kutungpalong, Balukhali and so on since then. The fire originated from a house at camp no.8 in Balukhali which later spread to the 8-W and H, 9 and 11 camps adjacent to the camp.

Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shamsuddauja said it was initially thought that about 10,000 houses had been burnt down in the blaze. Witnesses said that as soon as the fire broke out, locals and Rohingyas tried to bring that under control but failed. Four fire service units from Ramu, Ukhiya, Teknaf and Cox's Bazar came to the spot and after several hours of efforts, were able to bring the fire under control.