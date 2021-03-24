Rehabilitate the Rohingyas displaced by fire immediately

As many as 11 people including six children were died in a fire that broke out in a Rohingya camp in Balukhali of Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar. Those deaths are unaaceptable. We offer our deep condolences to the families of the deceased. According to the fire service, more people injured during the fire have been undergoing treatments.
Around 750,000 Rohingyas had fled military crackdown from Myanmar and took shelter in Bangladesh in 2017. They have been living in various refugee camps in Kutungpalong, Balukhali and so on since then. The fire originated from a house at camp no.8 in Balukhali which later spread to the 8-W and H, 9 and 11 camps adjacent to the camp.
Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shamsuddauja said it was initially thought that about 10,000 houses had been burnt down in the blaze. Witnesses said that as soon as the fire broke out, locals and Rohingyas tried to bring that under control but failed. Four fire service units from Ramu, Ukhiya, Teknaf and Cox's Bazar came to the spot and after several hours of efforts, were able to bring the fire under control.
Rohingya leaders Mohammad Rafiq and Mohammad Abdullah said the fire spread quickly after it broke out in the afternoon. Attempts were made to extinguish the fire locally. Later, four teams of fire service reached the spot and started working. Rohingya men, women and children have been evacuated after a devastating fire broke out. Many were injured during evacuation.
This is the first time that such a deadly fire broke out since 2017 after the Rohingyas took shelter in different camps. The houses that burned down were home to hundreds of thousands of people who now has become completely homeless.
The houses in the Rohingya camp are made of bamboo, straw, flax, etc., which are easily combustible. The damage could not be controlled as there was a shortage of extinguishers and preparation for such a densely populated shelter. An effective investigation into the fire and finding faults in the camp's fire extinguishing system is urgently needed for future security. It must be remembered that the Rohingya camp is not just a mere settlement; it has relations with local issues, politics and regional geopolitics. As a result, the investigation has to be done keeping various aspects in view.
The place that once had hundreds of houses has been burnt to ashes. Many have taken refuge under the open sky, by the waysides or anywhere else. Ensuring the safety of so many homeless people and ensuring that they do not spread locally is a big challenge. The local administration has to be careful about this.
Rohingyas displaced by the fire will not be able to live under the open sky for long. Season of storm is around the corner. They need to be rehabilitated as soon as possible. As a host country, Bangladesh certainly has that responsibility, but international organisations and countries, including the United Nations, must come forward.