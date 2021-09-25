Responsibility does not end with publishing notification

UGC is the apex regulatory body of all the public and private universities of the country. As per the law, no university can operate without taking approval from UGC. They should take steps against any university if they flout any rules. They can take the assistance of the education ministry in this end if required.
The problem is, UGC’s role is too little in granting approval or not. Many private universities win approval from the government using political clout without even meeting the requirements. One or two universities from the UGC’s list are running academic activities by the High Court orders. Resolving disputes of trustee boards are a time-consuming process. As a result, the universities which do not meet the conditions are taking that advantage. It needs to be found out why some universities are operating without VCs and treasurers. Actions should be taken against boards of directors if they are responsible for such situations. But the government has to take responsibility if they defy or delay the proposals of the boards of directors out of political consideration. Although the president appoints VCs or treasurers of the private universities, the recommendations come through the education ministry.
The other anomalies mentioned in the UGC’s notice such as starting education programmes before approval and running unauthorised campuses cannot be condoned. The founders of the universities have to comply with regulations, recruit efficient teachers and run academic activities at the authorized campus in the interest of maintaining the standard of education. Those who will not fill up those conditions should not have the right to run a university. We are very concerned that some private universities do certificate-business in the name of higher education. Such practice took an endemic turn in the past. The situation has seen a tad improvement in recent times but it is yet to be stopped. We hope UGC would take the necessary steps to this end.
As all the interested students don’t get a chance to study at public universities, there is a necessity for private universities. But education ministry and UGC have to ensure those universities do not become hubs of certificate business. The UGC’s responsibility does not end just by warning students through publishing advertisements. Private universities must operate in accordance with the law.