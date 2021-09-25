Responsibility does not end with publishing notification

UGC is the apex regulatory body of all the public and private universities of the country. As per the law, no university can operate without taking approval from UGC. They should take steps against any university if they flout any rules. They can take the assistance of the education ministry in this end if required.

The problem is, UGC’s role is too little in granting approval or not. Many private universities win approval from the government using political clout without even meeting the requirements. One or two universities from the UGC’s list are running academic activities by the High Court orders. Resolving disputes of trustee boards are a time-consuming process. As a result, the universities which do not meet the conditions are taking that advantage. It needs to be found out why some universities are operating without VCs and treasurers. Actions should be taken against boards of directors if they are responsible for such situations. But the government has to take responsibility if they defy or delay the proposals of the boards of directors out of political consideration. Although the president appoints VCs or treasurers of the private universities, the recommendations come through the education ministry.