Restricting the rights not acceptable

It is within the DC's jurisdiction to restrict the movement of people considering the law and order and pandemic situation. But the decision has many dimensions. The Infectious Diseases Act can control the movement of people. But a specific notification has to be issued mentioning that. In the public interest, everyone has the right to freedom of movement, subject to reasonable restrictions imposed by law. Apart from this, whatever other reason is shown, it will not be constitutional. The DC may supervise whether the hygiene requirements are being met in the tea shops. The right of the people to recreation and mobility cannot be infringed upon for unreasonable reasons and in the process.

The government must explain why tea shops all over the country, even in the districts around Madaripur, can keep television but not in Madaripur. The decision could be taken at a meeting on law and order in the conference room of Shibchar Upazila Parishad. But a person’s statement cannot be made law. Apart from that, the DC's statement seems to be more concerned with social ethics and law and order situation than the virus outbreak. She needed to consult with the police administration of Madaripur is important in this regard. But we have found that many in the district administration disagree on this issue.