Returning of the old festival anew

Eid means returning home for the busy urban people. According to the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Road Accident Research Institute, about 12 million people might leave Dhaka this Eid. People are getting long Eid holidays this year with weekend. As a result, a record number of people are leaving the city this Eid.
In addition, many people could not celebrate Eid with their families or loved ones in the last two years due to the pandemic. As a result, this Eid will become full of celebrations. Many have lost family members, loved ones in the pandemic. They could not join the funeral due to the fear of infection. This year's Eid means going back to those people, visiting their graves.
People get stuck in traffic jams during travel and endure terrible sufferings during Eid. It was apprehended that this year the situation will exacerbate. However, the hope is that despite the traffic congestion on the road, people did not have to suffer long traffic jams like before. The trains left Kamalapur railway station as per the schedule even though people had to go through much trouble to get the train tickets. The train schedule was not disrupted till Friday. As a result, the passengers have expressed relief. The launch left Sadarghat carrying passengers. Several launches have also been fined for taking extra passengers.
During the Nor’wester season, no irregularities should be condoned in operating launches. Hopefully, all parties concerned will be aware of this. Eid travel is not one-way. They will have to return to the city. We wish that all the people will return safely after celebrating Eid with their families and loved ones.
We have learned that about 1 million people will visit Cox's Bazar during Eid holidays. This means that huge crowds will flock to tourist destinations across the country. This is good news for the tourism economy, which has been hit hard in pandemic.
Eid-ul-Fitr conveys the message of eliminating all inequalities in the society. Universality is manifested through this. Let the Eid that sets an example of harmony and goodwill in our collective life be transmitted to everyone's daily life. Let go of the distances and divisions among people. Eid should not be just a formality or a celebration of joy, but a call to renew our life. Eid Mubarak to all.