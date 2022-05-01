Returning of the old festival anew

Muslims around the world have spent a comforting month of Ramadan overcoming a terrible pandemic. After a long month of fasting, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr is around the corner. Eid means joy, Eid means happiness. Eid seems to bring more than joy for the festival-loving people of this country. However, in the past two years, the festivity was curtailed due to the pandemic.

As the corona situation improved, fresh delight has returned among the people like the good old days. This year's Eid markets were overflowing with shoppers. Eid-centric business has boomed in this festival. Many traders who incurred losses and many unemployed people who lost their jobs during corona have turned around. This Eid may bring smiles to many families who were in a dire situation and hardship due to the pandemic.