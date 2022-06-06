Rice price hike: Increase market monitoring

The selling of rice at a lower price in the open market should be ensured so that lower-income people can buy rice. The government is now selling rice at a lower cost to 6.25 million families in rural areas. This initiative should be increased. But the price has already been increased to Tk 15 from Tk 10. Such initiative should be taken for the poor people living in cities.

A total of 1.2 tonnes of rice is stocked in the government warehouses. Rice is also adequate in the market. This is soothing news. But the government must keep in mind that the stock may decrease with an increase in demand and so, the authorities must think of increasing the stock. The government can even import rice so that the unscrupulous people cannot take advantage of the situation.

The authorities concerned should immediately sit with experts and set a plan of action. It is also imperative to sit with businessmen. There should be coordination among the ministries involved in ensuring food security. Instead of taking a desultory solution, a long term solution is needed.