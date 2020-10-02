Rifat murder case verdict: Implement speedy punishment

The trial of Rifat Sharif in Barguna has ended with the announcement of the death sentence of six accused. Barguna district and sessions judge Asaduzzaman announced the verdict on Wednesday. Rifat's wife Ayesha Siddika, Rakibul Hasan alias Rifat Farazi, Al Qayyum alias Rabbi Akon, Mohaiminul Islam alias Sifat, Rezwan Ali Khan alias TikTok Hridoy and Md Hassan. The other four accused have been acquitted.
The prime accused in the case, Nayan Bond, was killed in a 'gunfight' before the trial, according to police. No one is unaware of the real truth behind the killing of the accused in a gunfight while in police custody. The story of each gunfight is almost identical. Some miscreants attack the police when they go to recover weapons from the accused or to catch the accomplices of the accused. The accused gets killed when the police fire back in self-defence.
On 26 June 2019, Rifat Sharif was hacked to death by a group of assailants on his way home from college. On 27 June, Rifat's father filed a case against 10 people and named Rifat's wife Ayesha Siddika as a witness. Ayesha's involvement in the murder was later found in the statements of the accused and she was also made an accused.
Evidence has emerged that Rifat's murder was linked to a family dispute as well as the drug trade. The plaintiffs have expressed satisfaction with the verdict of the case. Ayesha's father, one of the convicts sentenced to death, has expressed disappointment with the verdict. He said he would appeal to the high court.
The verdict in the sensational Rifat murder case in one year and three months is undoubtedly positive. Earlier, the verdict in the Nusrat murder case in Feni was also given at the fastest time. Again, the trial of many sensational murder cases has been pending for years. The investigation into the murder of journalist couple Sagar and Runi and Comilla college student Sohagi Jahan Tanu is not over yet. If the crime is not brought to justice, the perpetrators will commit new crimes.
The punishment of an individual will not eliminate the disastrous impact of drug trade. The godfathers behind it must also be brought to justice. Otherwise another Nayan Bond will be born, which cannot go on in any civilized and healthy society.
Nayan Bond’s death in police gunfight raised a few questions among people. He was accused of controlling the drug trade with the support of influential political circles. It should also be investigated whether his death in a gunfight after his arrest was an attempt to protect those influential ones.
The trial of the Rifat murder case has brought relief to the people. It cannot be said that the perpetrators have been punished until the appeal is disposed though. On the other hand, the alarming part is that the drug business in Barguna has not stopped even after Nayan Bond was killed in a gunfight. According to the news published in Prothom Alo on Thursday, drug business is still going on. According to locals, previously the yaba business was limited to the city, now it has spread to the villages. So what are the law enforcements doing?
We appreciate the speedy trial of the Rifat murder case. Hopefully, the punishment of the culprits will be ensured by settling the appeal at the earliest. At the same time, we have to remember that the punishment of an individual will not eliminate the disastrous impact of drug trade. The godfathers behind it must also be brought to justice. Otherwise another Nayan Bond will be born, which cannot go on in any civilized and healthy society.