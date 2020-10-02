Rifat murder case verdict: Implement speedy punishment

The trial of the Rifat murder case has brought relief to the people. It cannot be said that the perpetrators have been punished until the appeal is disposed though. On the other hand, the alarming part is that the drug business in Barguna has not stopped even after Nayan Bond was killed in a gunfight. According to the news published in Prothom Alo on Thursday, drug business is still going on. According to locals, previously the yaba business was limited to the city, now it has spread to the villages. So what are the law enforcements doing?

We appreciate the speedy trial of the Rifat murder case. Hopefully, the punishment of the culprits will be ensured by settling the appeal at the earliest. At the same time, we have to remember that the punishment of an individual will not eliminate the disastrous impact of drug trade. The godfathers behind it must also be brought to justice. Otherwise another Nayan Bond will be born, which cannot go on in any civilized and healthy society.