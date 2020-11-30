River governance is the solution

It is true that the Department of Environment gave clearance to the MP for 54 acres of land in favour of the two companies owned by him. According to a Prothom Alo report published on Friday, the Department of Environment did not agree with the statement of the River Protection Commission on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, a re-investigation on Saturday further confirmed that the position of environment department is vague and self-contradictory. Ignoring the DAP conditions, it is claiming that the area is located in an economic zone and therefore needs no environmental clearance. This is untrue and misleading.

However, it is a matter of investigation on how the Bangladesh Economic Zone authorities approved the project. Department of Environment claimed they have given EIA, because the entrepreneur (MP) did not mention the land was categorised as river in the documents and records. Their ridiculous argument is that it is not possible for them to verify land ownership. They also said they could not identify the land as a river as there were no boundary pillars. This means that they acknowledged that their inspector failed to investigate the matter of the MP's occupation of the river for the above-mentioned reasons. The department then claimed that they had given environmental clearance considering the government's priority in power generation.