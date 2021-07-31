Road transport act must be implemented in full

The Road Transport Act passed by the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) in 2019, to ensure safety, prevention of accidents and discipline on the roads, was praised by all quarters. The transport sector in the country had long been run on the basis of the Bengal Motor Vehicles Act of 1939 and the Motor Vehicle Ordinance of 1983.

While the move for an act began in 2010, it was the students’ movement that finalised the matter. When two college students were killed by a reckless bus on 29 July 2019 on the airport road, students all over the country rose up in a movement demanding safe roads. After that the parliament passed the act, which included a five-year prison sentence for causing death by rash driving.