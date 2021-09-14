Separate commission for health sector to be formed

Article 15 of our constitution has the provision to ensure the basic needs such as food, clothing, shelter, education and medical care to every citizen. These needs have not been ensured even 50 years after the country's independence. The country's healthcare system has always been very poor. The ongoing corona pandemic has further exacerbated the situation.

Especially during the peak of coronavirus, many dying patients had to rush from one hospital to another to seek medical attention. Many hospital authorities have turned patients away as there were not enough beds, ICUs, oxygen and trained physicians. This is as inhuman as it is cruel.

Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) has filed a writ petition against the behaviour of the hospital authorities, following which the High Court directed all hospitals and clinics in the country to ensure emergency medical care.