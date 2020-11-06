Share market requires strict surveillance and authority

However, even in this situation, those involved in market manipulation have not stopped. Investors are seeing the manipulation, too. In the stock market, the share price of some insurance companies has doubled, tripled, quadrupled, which is not at all normal according capital market experts. Although the share price of weak companies has risen abnormally, the silence of the regulatory body is being questioned. The institution needs to keep a close eye on the market so that no party can benefit from foul play.

The experience of the capital market in Bangladesh is the intervention of government institutions or agencies and attempts to control the index, which is unwarranted. Because when a market is attempting to rise, it will not bring long-term benefit it pulled up or controlled. The market must now be allowed to run on its own.

It is also the main responsibility of the regulator to protect the interests of investors. If someone invests in the stock market without understanding it, that person has to take the responsibility. But if someone goes to this market and falls victim to fraud, that is the responsibility of the commission, for which the investors have to be warned.

The difference between the powers of the SEC and the other bodies is that the commission can make its own rules. It has semi-judicial powers. The government has many commissions which are powerless. But SEC has a lot of power and stakeholders want to see a fair exercise of its power. The stock market will play a big role in development if its laws and power are applied impartially and this market is allowed to run at its own pace.