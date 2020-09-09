Six months of COVID-19: Review of govt's performance needed

We feel that there should be a review on the government's efforts in containing the disease. If we can detect the failures and act accordingly, we may be able to do better in the future.

We have seen in the last six months that the medical sector collapsed when the virus attacked the country. People who had other ailments also suffered and did not get treatment despite going from hospital to hospital. It was the same at both government and private hospitals.

We have also seen the height of irregularities prevailing in the sector. From N-95 mask to personal protection equipment and coronavirus tests, in every case endless corruption reigned supreme. This has tarnished the image of the country.

Despite repeated directives from the WHO, the authorities did not take steps to ensure adequate number of tests. Initially only the government agencies ran the tests and no private entities were allowed to do them. The government did not try to set up laboratories at the district level either. As many as 38 districts have no government or private laboratories to run coronavirus tests.