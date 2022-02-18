So what's the purpose of politics?

Every day the media is rife with reports on the misery and crisis of public. People from all walks of life are anxious about the rising prices of essentials. The prices of rice, lentils and oil have gone up so much that queues in front of vehicles selling Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) steadily getting longer.

Then again, every day people are being killed in road accidents. We can harldy just write these off as accidents. Commuters of public transport in Dhaka have been grappling with Covid. Violence against women and children continues.

Surprisingly, political leaders are hardly moved by these issues of public pertinence. It seems the ministers and the leaders of the ruling party and the opposition are more interested in jibing at each other as we see every day on television and in the newspapers. They take great pleasure in making fools of others. The elections will be held in two years. A commission will be formed by law to conduct the elections which is normal in any democratic process. But the authorities have made a mockery of this democratic process.