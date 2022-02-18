So what's the purpose of politics?

From their speeches and statements, it seems that there is no other work in the country except for the activities of the search committee and formation of election commission. The election commission is formed to conduct elections and elections mean the protection of people's voting rights. It does not mean violence and death in the name of voting. But in the just-concluded union parishad elections, violence overshadowed people’s voting rights. Hundreds have been killed till the date.
Politics, democracy, elections — everything is for the welfare of the people. If the people's grievances, their rights are neglected in politics, if the political leaders do not take cognizance of the people’s sufferings, what is the purpose of that politics?
Recently, the commerce minister Tipu Munshi also admitted that there were long queues of shoppers in front of TCB vehicles, and well-dressed people were also seen in the line. Well-dressed people have been compelled to stand in the queue to buy TCB commodities.
The government will say that the average income and life expectancy of the people has increased. Increasing the average income does not mean that the income of ordinary people has increased or the standard of living has increased. Inequality has increased at an even higher rate than the average income. Bangladesh is a country where the number of rich and poor people is growing faster. Before the pandemic, the poverty rate was about 20 per cent. That rate has risen further in the last two years.
It is not only the leaders of the ruling party who are indifferent to the problems and crises of public life. The leaders of the opposition are also not bothered with the issues. They believe all the problems will be solved if there is a change of power.
Those in power now have the same attitude towards the opposition. In fact, no party thinks about the problems and crises of the people. Their only concern is how to go and stay in power. This is nothing but a mockery of the people who they use for their political gains.