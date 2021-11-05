Spike in diesel, kerosene price to put pressure on public life

The government has suddenly raised the price of kerosene and diesel to recover the loss due to the surge of prices in the international fuel market. As per the notice issued by Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday night, the price of diesel and kerosene has been increased by Tk 15 standing at Tk 80 per litre. The price per litre was Tk 65 earlier. The new price has been effective from 12:00am Thursday.

According to media reports, the owners of public transport and covered vans declared to go on strike for an indefinite period from Friday morning. Transport owners said they have to increase the fares to cope with the price surge. Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van, Tank Lorry and Prime Movers Owners and Workers Coordination Council also express solidarity with this decision.