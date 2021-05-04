Stand by the jobless during extended restrictions

On 3 May, the cabinet division came up with a decision to extend the Covid-19 restrictions till 16 May. After a meeting, the cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed journalists that the protocol of the ongoing restrictions will remain almost same in the extended period.

Intra-city and intra-district bus services will be allowed from 6 May, but all the inter-district public transport including buses, trains and launches will remain halted. If needed, law enforcement agencies will close shopping hubs in case health guidelines are violated there.

Experts recommended hard measures like lockdown to contain the surge of the coronavirus second wave. But the government has been imposing ‘strict restrictions’ since 5 April considering the real need of running the national economy and people’s income-generating activities.