Standing committee's foreign trip

It is expensive to run a permanent diplomatic mission in foreign lands. Yet most of the countries across the world operate such offices in the maximum number of countries. The key objective of these missions is to get various updates besides information on diplomatic decisions and trade in the quickest possible time. Bangladesh is no exception. The question is, despite the opportunity to obtain information through foreign missions, why did the standing committee of home ministry make an expensive plan to travel abroad to collect information?

The committee members proposed to visit the countries including the United States and UK where Bangladesh already has its diplomatic mission. Besides those missions have separate wings under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is true visits may be required in some contexts. It is important to find out, how much information did the committee generate so far through the mission about the subject they intend to inquire by travelling to those countries. We do not know yet if the committee has confirmed about their subject of inquires which is very unfortunate.