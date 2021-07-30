Stop building houses on hill slopes

So, first of all hill cutting must be stopped to prevent the death caused landslides. No tree will be chopped down on the hills. Secondly, alternative housing will have to be arranged for residents of hilly areas to prevent loss of lives in landslides. Hill cutting is carried out not only for habitation but also for development purposes. It’s the responsibility of the government to protect hills. Protecting hills will also save people. People cannot be protected by destroying hills.