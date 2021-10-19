Stop hate propaganda

How are the miscreants carrying out one attack after another? Is the law enforcers’ duty to only react after the attacks and file cases against unidentified people? Questions have arisen about what did they do to thwart communal attacks. While the government pledged to take stringent action against the criminals, the activities of the administration do not reflect that stance. Former chairman of National Human Rights Commission Mizanur Rahman Khan said the administration has utterly failed to control the situation. Leaders of the attacked minority community and others also hold the same view.

The government’s strict safety measures and continuous assurances could not save the minority community from attack. Leaders of ruling and opposition parties have been passing the blame on to each other. The government should bring the culprits to book refraining from the dirty blame game. But a fair and impartial investigation is required to identify the criminals. Newspaper reports brought out the names of local leaders of Awami League, BNP and other parties with the attacks on the minority communities.