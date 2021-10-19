Stop hate propaganda

How are the miscreants carrying out one attack after another? Is the law enforcers’ duty to only react after the attacks and file cases against unidentified people? Questions have arisen about what did they do to thwart communal attacks. While the government pledged to take stringent action against the criminals, the activities of the administration do not reflect that stance. Former chairman of National Human Rights Commission Mizanur Rahman Khan said the administration has utterly failed to control the situation. Leaders of the attacked minority community and others also hold the same view.
The government’s strict safety measures and continuous assurances could not save the minority community from attack. Leaders of ruling and opposition parties have been passing the blame on to each other. The government should bring the culprits to book refraining from the dirty blame game. But a fair and impartial investigation is required to identify the criminals. Newspaper reports brought out the names of local leaders of Awami League, BNP and other parties with the attacks on the minority communities.
The incident in Pirganj once again proved that the miscreants resort to various propaganda for their ulterior activities. No investigation is made as to whether the alleged person actually posted anything derogatory about the religion at all. The way minority communities were attacked based on fake Facebook status in Ramu in 2012 or in Nasirnagar in 2016, has been repeated in the attacks at Pirganj. The situation worsened due to the continuous spreading of religious hatemongering on Facebook and Youtube channels. Speeches of a section of leaders also put a dent in communal harmony. Such propaganda must be stopped to bring stability and peace to the society.
The government has already transferred some police officials including SPs of Rangpur and Feni. If these officials are transferred due to failure to carry out their duties, then Cumilla’s deputy commissioner and SP should have been withdrawn in the first place. The Cumilla incident went so far due to their irresponsibility and inefficiency. There is also a serious allegations that local politics also worked behind the incident of Cumilla. We don’t want to comment on anything about such allegations, but a fair and credible investigation must be held to identify the instigators behind the incident.