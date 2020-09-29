Stop killing passengers pushing off buses

It is quite alarming that such an event could take place in a civilized country. There is no security for people, be it home or outside. The passenger got up on the bus at night to reach his destination. Did he ever think of losing his life? The couple who went out for a drive in the evening in Sylhet did not even know that some miscreants would jump on them. Did the schoolgirl who was going to see a physician with her brother in Savar think that she would have to be slain?

During the coronavirus pandemic, where people's sense of humanity is supposed to be awakened, they are supposed to step forward for helping each other, there are people being killed and tortured in the streets.

This is not the first time a passenger has been killed after being thrown out of a bus. Earlier, on 27 August 2018, a passenger named Rezaul Karim was killed after being thrown out of a bus in front of the Glaxo office near the city gate at the entrance of Chittagong metropolis. Three months before the incident, a young man named Saidul Rahman was killed by transport workers after he was thrown from a bus into a river in Gazaria area of ​​Munshiganj. He was a BBA student at North South University. Unfortunately, none of these murders has been brought to justice. The accused were caught but escaped through loopholes in the law.

There has been an unabated chaos in the transport sector for many years. Passengers are held hostage by bus owners and workers. People are dying due to reckless driving. Now if transport workers kill passengers by throwing them off the bus, how will the ordinary people feel safe?