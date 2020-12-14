Strengthen the intellectual fabric of the nation

Today is 14 December, Martyred Intellectuals Day. On this day in 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces with the help of their local collaborators, killed a significant section of intellectuals in a planned manner. Even in March that year, at the outset of the Liberation War, they killed many intellectuals. That is a significant aspect of our Liberation War. The Pakistani rulers selected Bangali intellectuals to annihilate in a pre-planned manner as a part of their plan to cripple us intellectually.

On the eve our victory in 1971, sensing their imminent defeat, the Pakistan forces listed the names of the nation's top intellectuals and set their collaborating Al Badr and Al Shams forces upon them. They repeated the brutality of March in December. They were dealing a final blow before their defeat to create an intellectual vacuum in independent Bangladesh.