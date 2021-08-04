Strict monitoring needed over management

The mass vaccination programme at the union level across the country is scheduled to start from 7 August. The vaccine recipients would not need to register for this. Only the National Identity (NID) cards will do this. The on-going vaccination drive through the process of registration will continue as well.
But the reports of irregularities and corruptions in vaccine management from different places are worrying. According to media reports, a health worker in a booth of Delduar upazila in Tangail was wasting the vaccines without pushing it into the bodies of people despite inserting the needles. Following objections from several people, the thrown away syringes were checked and vaccines were found in at least 20 of these.
On the other hand, Rabiul Hossain, medical technologist of Patiya Upazila Health Complex in Chattogram, took away 2,000 doses of vaccine and arranged for an advance vaccination programme in Shobhandandi, a union of whip Shamsul Haque on 30 and 31 July. There are also allegations that he took Tk 500 to 3,000 from everyone in return for the vaccine. Vaccination drive was stalled for two and a half hours in a booth in Mymensingh due to a dispute with a Chhatra League leader. All these signs are quite alarming.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the government has a total of 13.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccines and more vaccines are coming. So it can be assumed that there would be no problem to continue the vaccination programme.
The problem lies within the management of vaccines. The question has been emerged as to how the DGHS is going to administer 10 million doses of vaccine in a week where they are struggling to administer even 300,000 doses a day. Does the government have proper planning and preparation in this regard? They will also need enough manpower to implement the plan and must have the necessary vehicles to transport the vaccine.
The health service sector is rife with mismanagement, inefficiency and corruption. However, the top officials are silent in this regard. The officials of the health directorate do not care about any allegation unless there is a scandal like Shahed-Sabrina.
The government’s restrictions did not come to any benefit. People did not abide by the health guidelines either.
Now, if a problem emerges in the management of the mass vaccination programme, the situation will be deplorable.
But still there is a hope as Bangladesh had been successful in various massive vaccination programmes in the past. Even amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a total of 35 million children have been vaccinated under the Extended Immunisation Program (EPI).
Therefore, it is not impossible to make the vaccination programme, which will start on 7 August, a success, if the government maintains strict surveillance and can quickly bring the corrupt people in the health directorate to book.