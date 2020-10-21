Stringent eviction drives needed to restore forests

Forest grabbing and deforestation has been continuing relentlessly. According to the international organisation Forest Watch, from 2001 to 2018, Bangladesh lost about 378,000 acres of forest land. Deforestation particularly increased in the last few years. Forest Watch says in the five years from 2014 to 2018, a total of 231,000 acres of forest land has been damaged. That means the amount of deforestation taken place in the last 13 years until 2014 has been almost doubled in the last five years.

No information about the deforestation in the subsequent two years was found. But it can be assumed that if the deforestation continues at the same pace, the amount of forest land in the country will be much lower.

After the meeting of the parliamentary committee, committee chairman Saber Hossain Chowdhury told the media: “We want to see who have grabbed the forests. We don't want to leave even a tiny piece of forest occupied.” The committee has asked the ministry for a list the of 90,000 grabbers. He also told the media that the list will be made public.

We are eagerly waiting the list. This will mean nothing unless the forests are salvaged from their hands. The real task is to free the forest land from clutches of the grabbers, restoring the natural environment there and ensuring these are not occupied again.