Students should get low cost internet

We welcome Teletalk's decision. At the same time, we believe that all mobile operators should come forward to help of poor students. The education ministry and the telecommunications ministry will have to play a special role in this regard. It may not be possible for a single mobile operator to provide online facilities to a large number of students. The quality of service of Teletalk is poor, we all know.

Parents and students demand that students of all educational institutions, not just universities, should be provided with internet facilities at low cost or free of cost. Their demand is not unreasonable. The number of students at secondary and higher secondary level is much higher. The government's online education activities cannot be successful without internet access.

Students' interests must be put first. If necessary, financial assistance can be given to interested students to buy smartphones as per the recommendation of the UGC chairman. We should remember, any expenditure in the education sector is a big investment for the future of the country.