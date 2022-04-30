Sufferings at every step: Increase patrol and surveillance

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said the condition of roads is better than any time before. The sufferings of the people should be less if there was consistency between reality and what the minister said. But the way the pressure of homebound people is increasing on the road, railway and waterways, it can be assumed that travelling as much a hassle as before.

Every year old buses and launches, with new coats of paint, are brought back into operation immediately before Eid. No one checks whether the vehicles are fit or the drivers have licences. Unfit vehicles are brought to the roads just to manage the pressure of additional passengers as the number of passengers increase manifold. The government does not take up any work plan to manage this additional passengers. Concerned people and organisations become active when problems become acute or if there is any accident. Experience says errors and weakness in management planning increase people’s sufferings even if the condition of roads is improved.