Take action against those responsible for poor road transport system

People are going out less nowadays due to coronavirus as well as increased bus fares. There had been a virtual lockdown for a long time. But even in this situation, 1,205 road accidents have taken place in the five months from March to July. There were more than 700 accidents in the previous two months. Of the 2,482 deaths in seven months, less than 1,000 died in January and February. More than 300 people on an average were killed in road crashes every month. The number of injured in road accidents in these seven months is about 4,000. A significant number of people among the casualties were the sole breadwinners of their families.

What is happening in the name of compensation for the deaths is nothing but a joke. The death toll in coronavirus has exceeded 3,800 in five and a half months. Among the affected people who have recovered, they will all be employed, with a few exceptions. But the state of the roads is horrible.