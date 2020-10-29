Take necessary preparations with caution regarding coronavirus vaccine

We welcome the decision to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina had said in the last session of Jatiya Sangsad that money for vaccine was allocated in the budget. Bangladesh will also ask for a loan of two billion dollars from the World Bank for the vaccine. Funds might not be a problem, but the challenge is to get all people vaccinated and to ensure that the process is well managed.

Our government's position on vaccine collection is open. Vaccines will be collected from any source. The main challenge will be to coordinate the source, management and consumers of the vaccine. However, many rich countries with adequate money cannot be sure if they would get the right vaccine and adequate supply in time. Therefore, Bangladesh has to stick to vaccine diplomacy with sufficient funds.