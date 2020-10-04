Take strict action against human traffickers

Less than a month later, the news of Bangladeshis found in groups in the forests of Eastern Europe was very disturbing. According to Prothom Alo, many Bangladeshis as well as citizens of other countries was going to Bosnia and Slovenia over the past year to migrate to Italy. Bosnia and Croatia or Slovenia and Croatia have become main routes for human trafficking in Europe.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) opened seven camps to deal with illegal immigrants. After the Bosnian authorities evacuated the camps, residents took refuge in Bosnian forests and abandoned buildings along the border. The latest news is that the Slovenian police have returned 53 Bangladeshis to Croatia. The fate of the others is not known yet.

In the first eight months of 2020, a total of 3,325 Bangladeshis reached Europe via the Mediterranean and land routes. Besides, 3,771, 5,096, 3,139, 2,277 and 1,319 people died while crossing the Mediterranean Sea from 2015 to 2019 respectively. Not only in Europe or Malaysia, there are several routes to Australia and New Zealand by sea via Malaysia or Indonesia.